McShane family 'overwhelmed' by local fundraisers

THE heartbroken family of Ballintoy woman Deirdre McShane have turned tragedy into hope by helping to raise over £11,000 for the NI Air Ambulance.

Much-loved community midwife Deirdre, 58, lost her life on December 9 during a morning swim with her friends at Ballycastle beach.

In the days following her death, Deirdre's loved ones were inundated with offers of help and condolences and they decided to open a fundraising page for donations in her memory.

Deirdre's daughter, Róisín said the family were “genuinely overwhelmed”, adding, “it’s a great reflection of respect for mammy, for the Air Ambulance and a massive gesture from the community of Ballycastle, Ballintoy, Carey and all over - their kindness means so much.

“We never once thought we would be sitting four days from setting a target of £1,000 with over £11,000 raised.”

“We have so many happy memories of mammy and we’re delighted to be able to give back via the Air Ambulance. We will keep the fundraising page open until March or as long as we are able and donations can also be made through Robinson and Son in Cloughmills, as well as Cloughmills Health Centre where there is a collection bucket.”

Roisin concluded: “Whilst the Air Ambulance couldn’t help mammy that day, they were able to help her friends. She was always fond of Dr John Hinds and would be delighted to know the money that is being raised in her memory will help so many others, just as she did in life.”