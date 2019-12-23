Samaritans need you!

THE SAMARITANS have issued an urgent appeal for volunteers ahead of a busy Christmas period as the organisation's Coleraine branch is currently down in numbers.

Last year, the local Samaritans revealed that the number of calls received over the festive period dropped in comparison to previous years.

However, Coleraine and District Director Carroll Nicholl revealed that the local branch is currently struggling to get shifts covered at their premises on Lodge Road.

Ironically, the Samaritans are always there for the general public but this time the tables have turned slightly because they are seeking your help by appealing for volunteers.

“Over the last three years we have gone through a transition period which has changed the whole look of the service,” revealed the local Director of the Samaritans.

*Read more on this story inside this week's Chronicle.