Vineyard Church distributes over 500 food hampers for Christmas

OUTWARD Focused Christmas based in Dungannon has been providing essentials to those in need of extra help this Christmas.

Donations enable OFC, funded by the Vineyard Church, Dungannon, to provide food items and a small gift, to those at Christmas time.

This year, almost 500 OFC food hampers were distributed, with the hampers providing food over Christmas until the regular food hampers can resume.

Over 400 volunteers helped throughout the process including local businesses, schools, agencies, friends and members of the Vineyard Church.

On Saturday 14th December, ‘The Big Move’ took place where volunteers helped to move food up the hill and into the Storehouse venue and ready for packing.

Then from the 16th to the 18th December, volunteers took part in ‘The Big Pack’ where the OFC hampers were prepared.

On Thursday 19th December, families and individuals were able to come collect their hampers and get hot food and tea or coffee at The Storehouse.

Volunteer Diane Cummings, who has been with the Vineyard Church for 12 years and been a part of OFC for eight years, told the Courier: “We have long term volunteers and a number of new volunteers too.

“People who have used the services previously often come back to volunteer.

“It definitely gets busier in the Winter months as there is a number of extra costs for essentials like heating etc.”

Pastor of Vineyard Church Dungannon, Jason Scott explained; “The goal of the hampers is sustainability.

“The food is available all year round but the Christmas hampers are made to get people through the Christmas period until the weekly support service resumes on 9th January.”

The support and food bank service is opened weekly on Thursdays from 10am – 1pm a The Storehouse at 4 Church Lane, Dungannon.

Contact 02887752133 or email sharon@vcdgn.co.uk.