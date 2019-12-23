Jobs and Benefits staff set to strike

JUST under 50 staff at Jobs and Benefits offices in Limavady and Coleraine are planning to strike for two weeks over Christmas.

The employees work in MOU units, opening mail and uploading information to the departmental computer system.

According to staff, their work is crucial to the process of assessing grant and benefit applications and it's feared prolonged industrial action could have a knock-on effect on claimants across the whole of Northern Ireland.

Unless a last-ditch resolution is reached workers at Artillery Road, Coleraine and Connell in Street Limavady say they will walk out at 11am on Monday (December 23) and stay out through the holidays until January 3.

