'Much more than a language' - how Human Rights can help Ulster-Scots realize its full potential

ONE of Northern Ireland's senior Human Rights experts has urged the Ulster-Scots community to use the human rights based approach to realize the full potential of their culture and identity.

Dr David Russell, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) made his remarks in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle.

MORE THAN LANGUAGE

David said: “I think that it is important that we recognise the wider role the Ulster-Scots and Scots-Irish have played in the creation of the modern human rights framework.

“There are links between Ulster-Scots Presbyterians and ideas of freedom and individual liberty."

The role and function of the NIHRC, International law and equality, Ulster-Scots cultural identity and making a rights based claim, the Ulster-Scots Agency and Ulster-Scots strategy, the role of the UK government and Stormont in helping Ulster-Scots realize its full potential - these are just some of the areas covered in the interview.

For the full interview see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.