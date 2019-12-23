Pedestrian dies after Poyntzpass crash

A male pedestrian has died following a crash on the Tandragee Road in Pontzpass on Sunday.

Inspector Johnstone said: "The three-vehicle collision occurred at around 6:10pm and involved a silver Mitsibushi Shogun, a red Vauxhall Astra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

"Police, along with NIAS, attended the scene. Sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.

"I want to appeal to anyone travelling on the Poyntzpass Road prior to, or around the time of the collision, and who saw what occurred, or who captured it on their dash cam to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1409 of 22/12/19.

"Poyntzpass Road remains closed in both directions this morning as we continue with our enquiries. Drivers are advised to seek alternative an route, if possible."