Police gate crash Christmas house party

TWO males arrested on suspicion of an attempted vehicle hijacking in Portrush last weekend have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

An up-date on the PSNI North Coast's Facebook page confirmed that two men had been arrested at a house party in the seaside resort on Saturday evening in connection with the incident which happened in the Crocknamack Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a car having been stopped by two males within the Portrush Area. These males approached both the driver and passenger side door, opening them up and tried to pull out the driver and passenger threatening that he had a knife however due to both these persons wearing a seatbelt the males weren’t successful.

“Unfortunately Police tirelessly searched the surrounding area but with no luck of locating the males.

“A number of hours later Police attended a noisy house party and surprise surprise - who did we find - only two males matching the exact descriptions and clothing of those who had attempted to hijack the earlier vehicle.

“Not only where they both arrested for Attempted Hijacking they had also kicked off a wing mirror of a neighbouring vehicle, and tried door handles of cars within the area all whilst an eagle-eyed member of the Public observed and rang us.”

Although there were no injuries following last Saturday night's ordeal, the driver and passenger of the vehicle were left badly shaken following the incident.

Police continue to appeal for information following these incidents and anyone with any information should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2166 21/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.