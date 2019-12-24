Donemana family gives dumper a festive makeover in aid of children's cancer charity

A LOCAL family is saying a huge ‘thank you’ to a children’s cancer charity in a novel way.

Donna and Patrick Woods (P Woods and Son Ltd), from Donagheady, have given a Moxy Dumper a festive makeover.

They have bedecked the machinery with Christmas lights in a bid to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. The display is completed by other festive features and illuminations.

The festive scene – which is proving a huge hit with passing motorists – is situated at the Moyagh crossroads junction, which can be accessed via the turn-off for Donagheady on the main Victoria Road between Strabane and Londonderry.

This week, the couple have urged everyone to come along and make a donation via the collection box beside the light display and help them raise some much needed funds for the charity.

The unit and the sterling work it does to support sick children and their families is something very close to the family’s hearts.

Their little superhero Zac, now five, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia on September 28, 2016.

Since then the family have been regular visitors to the unit. Earlier this month, Zac finished having major treatment including chemotherapy, steroids and lumbar, however he will still attend the clinic for another two years, which is called side effects clinic.

The family says that following Zac’s diagnosis, the support from the unit was paramount to them during their various stays in hospital.

Grateful

They say they are eternally grateful to the unit and have witnessed firsthand the support they give to families.

In an effort to repay the unit for that support and give a little back, the Woods family launched the fundraiser to enable the unit to continue its work supporting other families in similar situations.

The couple said: “We as a family are doing this in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit charity who have helped us and our son Zac over the past three years since Zac’s diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia back in September 2016.

“Zac finished treatment on December 14 which brings closure to our journey so now we are looking to give a little back to this amazing charity to help other families in similar situations.

“Donations can be made at the display itself or through the Justgiving page named ‘PWS Christmas lights’

“This year we wanted to give a little back, to support new families in a similar situation and to support the work of The Children's Cancer Unit Charity as without their support, staff, research and treatments wouldn't be so accessible.

“Please come out, take pictures and all donations however big or small are greatly appreciated.”

The display will be ongoing until the first week of January so make sure you get out now for this worthy cause.

Alongside the donations on-site, the family has also set up a JustGiving page in the hope of raising as much money as possible.

At the time of going to press yesterday (Sunday), the online page had raised £1,755.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

pws-christmaslights

For more information on The Children's Cancer Unit Charity and its services visit https://childrenscancerunit.com/our-work