Asda shoppers give gift of Christmas to The Jam Store and Women's Aid

LOCAL foodbank, The Jam Store, and Women’s Aid NI recently visited Asda Antrim to collect the food and gifts donated by shoppers to the instore collection point ahead of the festive season.

From food parcels to toys, the donations will be distributed to families in the local community who would otherwise have to go without on Christmas Day.

Barbara Logan, Asda Antrim Community Champion, said: “Asda supports a number of great causes in the local area throughout the year – with the work of The Jam Store and Women’s Aid NI taking on even more significance and importance at Christmas time.

“We know the demand for the services of both will significantly increase in the next couple of weeks and, thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, it will be possible to offer support to those who need it most in our local community.”