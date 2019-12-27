Mivan onboard to fit out advanced research vessel

MARINE interior outfitting specialist, Mivan, is set to commence the interior fit-out of the cabins and interior living areas onboard the world’s largest research vessel, REV Ocean.

Due for completion in 2021, REV Ocean will be the world’s most advanced research vessel.

It will commence its first science missions in the Arctic, focussing on climate change impacts, plastic pollution and unsustainable fishing.

It will also be one of the world’s most environmentally friendly nautical vessels.

REV Ocean CEO Nina Jensen said: “We are delighted to work with a company like Mivan that is sensitive to environmental sustainability in their production process. Durability and comfort in the interior of our vessel is an important part of implementing our research and expedition programme and ensuring we achieve our mission of One Healthy Ocean.”

The vessel, owned by Rossellinis Four-10, and operated by REV Ocean Inc, is built for marine research with a focus on finding solutions to pressing environmental challenges. It will be equipped for investigations of the entire marine ecosystem and has the range and equipment to make autonomous expeditions globally.

John Cunningham, Managing Director, Mivan said: “The deteriorating health of the world’s ocean has never been more prevalent thanks to TV shows such as Blue Planet. The work this vessel will deliver will go a long way to developing concrete solutions to reverse negative environmental impact on our ocean.”

“We are delighted to play our part in getting the REV Ocean ready for sea, adding our quality mark on an already exceptional project. We are an environmentally responsible company and have been FSC® and ISO 14001 certified. These certifications underpin Mivan’s commitment to reducing our impact on the environment and supported our bid to become REV Ocean’s fit-out partner. The fit-out will be carried out at the Lloyd Werft in Bremerhaven, Germany by our team early in 2020.”

“At Mivan, we have extensive experience in the marine sector and this project will utilise all of our inhouse capabilities; including design and project management through to specialist bespoke manufacturing and quality onsite installation by our highly experienced marine fit-out team.”

Mivan Marine is one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses. It was acquired by the McConville family, MJM Group, in 2014.

It has gone from strength to strength over the last five years working on commercial, hotel and residential projects particularly in the London market as well as outfitting cruise ships across the world.