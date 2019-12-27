People of Strabane praised for their generosity after over £7,000 raised for Foyle Hospice

THE generosity of the people of Strabane has been praised this week as cheques amounting to over £7,000 were presented to the Foyle Hospice.

Five cheques totalling £7,054 were presented to the charity’s local community fundraiser this week many in memory of loved ones who received care from the hospice.

Spanning over a period of almost 35 years, Foyle Hospice has become synonymous with palliative care services and support across the North West.

As an organisation, it has cared for almost 16,000 patients and their families to date.

It says it relies on the public donations to continue to provide their invaluable services.

Ailbhe Temple, community fundraiser, has thanked the people of Strabane and district for their continuing generosity.

She said: “On behalf of our staff and patients I would like to thank the people of Strabane and surrounding areas for their continued support of Foyle Hospice.

“We are indebted to the community for their kind and generous support of the Hospice over the past 35 years, since the Hospice began.

“We rely heavily on the community to help us to continue to provide our services throughout the North West.”

She added: “I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year and I look forward to 2020 and continuing to build our relationships, services and support in Strabane.”