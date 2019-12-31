Davy thanks public for support

COLERAINE'S ‘Caring Caretaker’ couldn't be happier right now.

Liverpool are top of the English Premiership, Coleraine are flying high in the Danske Bank Premiership and he has just completed another very successful Christmas charity sit-out.

Beginning on Monday, December 2, Davy was out every morning, in his wooden hut, in front of Coleraine Town Hall, collecting money for his chosen charities.

By the time he had completed his annual sit-out 19 days later, £23,100 had been collected, an average of more than £1,000 per day!

Equally impressively, that brings his total amount raised for good causes since starting over 20 years ago to an incredible £629,854,29 - some going!

“I'm delighted,” admitted Davy this week.

“I'm so grateful to everyone who threw money in my bucket in the run-up to Christmas.

“Thanks to people's generosity, I managed to raise £38,283 and 4pence this year which will make a difference to people's lives,” he added.

