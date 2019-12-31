Hackett hopes next green wave will sweep her to Dail

SENATOR Pippa Hackett is aiming to create even more history by becoming the first Green Party TD in Laois-Offaly.

The first ever Green councillor to be elected to Offaly County Council when she was returned by voters in the Edenderry Electoral Area in May, Senator Hackett went on to become the first Green representative from the county elected to the Seanad.

With a general election coming by next May at the latest, the Geashill-based organic farmer now hopes to take the next step and win a seat in the Dail.

She launched her campaign with a low-key event attended by a small number of supporters in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday night but she pointed out there was a time when that would not have even happened.

Now, environmental politics was part of the standard political narrative, especially in a constituency like Laois-Offaly.

“Ten, 15 or 20 years ago we would have been some sort of weird quacks in the corner talking abouty all these strange and wonderful things such as environmental destruction, or climate change,” she said.

“But in a way it has become in this day and age, such a mainstream thing. And in a way I feel the Green Party has a 30-year head start on every other political party in this country on this,” said Senator Hackett.

Watched by her husband Mark, who was recently co-opted to her seat on the County Council, Senator Hackett hit out at the main political parties.

“They can greenwash all they like and talk the talk, but when it comes to walking the walk I think we really need the people who believe in it, who want to see a better environment to live in, want to improve biodiversity, want to see a better future for our children and their children.”

Quoting Gandhi, she said: “First they ignore you, then they mock you, then they attack you, and you win”.

“I'm hoping we're at the attack and winning stage, particularly in the Midlands. Laois and Offaly have their own unique issues, very much connected with environmental breakdown and climate change,” she said.

“We're like a basin in the centre of Ireland, we're going to have more flooding as the weather becomes wetter. It has significant biodiversity loss in different parts.”

She cited Clara Bog and Abbeyleix Bog as examples of what can be achieved when areas are preserved and regenerated, resulting in increased biodiversity.

In what was an informal launch, she remarked that her own back garden had been neglected for the last year, so busy has she been with politics.

“The poor thing has been neglected for the best part of a year. But wow, what a haven for biodiversity it was this year,” she laughed.

Assessing the wider political landscape, she noted how the green agenda had spread far beyond its former narrow confines, reaching Dail Eireann in an unusual way through the Youth Climate Summit.

“I think we're at a crossroads, now, of sorts, nationally and locally,” she said. “The green wave has swept over Ireland, largely from the east. It is there. People are far more aware, even if they're not politically active, they do care.”

She said quality of life should be placed before consumerism, even as the population of Ireland grows.

Drawing from another maxim often used by the environmentalists, she declared: “The earth has enough definitely for everyone's needs but not for our greeds”.

“We could spend every hour of every day working as hard as we can to sustain the mortgage, the two cars, all of those things, but we've no time to actually live life or enjoy life, or enjoy your families, so really, what is it for?

“We only have one to live in this one shared environment, one shared planet, one shared country, one shared county.”

Senator Hackett is her party's spokesperson on agriculture, a position she attained even before her election to the County Council.

Asked if the Greens agree that cattle numbers will have to be reduced in Ireland to help cut carbon emissions, she said that recommendation did not come from her party, but from the Government's climate advisory committee.

“I think we need to look at it in a different way because we could reduce our cattle numbers by half tomorrow [and] I think it only achieves one thing very quickly which is a reduction in carbon emissions, but does it address biodiversity decline, does it address farmer income?” she asked.

Proposing to cut the cattle population was an example of a “tunnel vision” approach where one aspect is examined independently at a time, be it carbon emissions, biodiversity or economic and social sustainability.

“I think it needs a far more holistic approach,” said the Senator.

“There is a climate emergency but using a sledgehammer to crack a nut mightn't be the way to do it. We have great examples of farmers out there who probably have really low carbon.

“I've been speaking to farmers who want to try and zero-carbon their farmers, they are willing to. There's a willingness among farmers to change how they farm but the opportunities aren't there.”

A lower stocked farm, run in a different way, could make more money, she said, and she took the view that the problem with beef prices was partly due to Ireland's failure to add value to the product.

“We've been sort of consumed by this need to produce a commodity product but once it leaves the farmer's gate it's all really just beef,” she said.

One proposal she would like to see progressed is a tax break for farmers renting land to others who require it.

“There's a whole plethora of farmers out there who don't have access to land who want to be farmers and unless you're born into it it's very hard,” she said.

The tax incentive could be structured in a way which rewards those who rent their land to farmers who intend to do something other than dairying, a horticultural enterprise, for example.

“That's just a flick of the pen, it's not really going to cost an awful lot to Revenue. But it's an incentive there and it will maybe allow somebody else in for a long-term rent, for five years of whatever.”

Her goal is to retain Ireland's unique small scale, family and “generational” form of farming.

“I think it's important to keep farmers on the land. I think it will be different, maybe farmers will produce a different type of meat or beef. I think the fact that we can keep them there is important”.