New minister for Aghadowey and Crossgar churches

A NEW minister for Aghadowey & Crossgar Presbyterian Churches has been installed.

Many visitors, including family members, joined with the congregations of Aghadowey & Crossgar on Friday, December 13 for the installation of the Rev Knox Jones B.D. Dip Min to the pastoral oversight of the congregations.

The service was conducted by Rev Stuart Morrow, Moderator of Presbytery, with the opening praise ‘How Great Thou Art’.

