St Catherine's students honoured at CCEA ceremony

THE spotlight was firmly on 111 local learners, including students from St Catherine’s College, as they received recognition for their studies at the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment’s (CCEA) largest Award Ceremony.

Attended by more than 650 guests, Celebrate with CCEA recognised the outstanding achievements of first place students in CCEA’s GCSE and GCE qualifications and learners nominated by teachers and tutors in CCEA’s Technical Qualifications.

CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards congratulated the learners for their achievements.

“We are delighted to be hosting, an inclusive award ceremony, celebrating our Technical Learners of the Year, alongside our top students in GCSE and GCE qualifications.

“We introduced the inclusive format last year, making it our largest ever Award Ceremony and we were bowled over by the positive feedback we received from our guests.

“We feel privileged that learners, families, schools and colleges have joined us tonight in making Celebrate with CCEA such a memorable occasion. Well done to all of the winners and to those who have played a part in their success.”

Sixty-eight schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 96 different CCEA qualifications.