Veterans blast Bennet House closure plan

ARMED forces veterans descended on Portrush on Saturday to protest against the Royal British Legion's proposed closure of Bennet House.

The future of the Portrush hotel, dedicated to providing breaks for serving and ex-armed forces personnel, is the subject of a consultation by the charity along with three other break centres on mainland UK.

The Legion says services it provides have increased dramatically over the years and a strategy review of fund allocation was required.

And it acknowledged earlier this month that break centres may be in the firing line.

A vigil outside the Lansdowne Crescent premises took place on Saturday.

Veterans who attended said they wished to express opposition to the proposals and show solidarity to the 22 staff employed at the Lansdowne Crescent facility.

A spokesperson for the organisers said the news had caused shock within the veteran community in Ireland.

“Thousands who have availed of its services are angry that their place of respite will disappear in early 2020,” the spokesperson said.

*Read the full reaction inside this week's Chronicle.