Belleek Orange Hall attacked

WILLIAM Irwin MLA has condemned an attack on Belleek Orange Hall, between Whitecross and Belleeks.

The DUP Assemblyman for Newry and Armagh said, “I unreservedly condemn this attack and I understand from chatting to lodge members that vandalism was caused to the exterior of Hall and an attempt made to force open the doors.”

He added, “This type of mindless criminality is not wanted and shows that there are those out in society who have a hatred of our Orange culture. The Brethren of Belleek Orange Hall will not be intimidated by this activity. I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the Hall to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”