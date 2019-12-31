New Year awards for two leading figures from Portrush

A GOOD year for Portrush was capped off this weekend by New Year's Honours awards for two people with strong links to the resort.

Wilma Eskine who for over 30 years was known as “The Boss” Royal Portrush Golf Club received an OBE for services to tourism.

The Dervock native retired in September after witnessing the return of the Open Championship – an event she played a key role in securing.

Also on the Queen's New Year's Honours list was John McNally, Chair of Portrush Heritage Group who is to receive a BEM, (British Empire Medal) for services to fundraising and the community.

Besides chairing an organisation that keeps alive the town's rich history, John played key roles in founding the Raft Race and developing the annual Pirates of Portrush festival.

John has been instrumental in developing a mobile app-guided Heritage Trial around the streets of Portrush.

His latest venture, made possible by the R&A's Open Legacy Fund, is a similar app dedicated to children.

