Police investigate 'linked' burglaries on New Year's Eve

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a number of burglaries which occurred in the Fermanagh and Mid Ulster areas.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Detectives are investigating five reported attempted burglaries and burglaries which occurred at Crom Road, Lisnaskea, Nuttfield Road, Brookeborough, Station Road, Clogher, Primrose Hill, Clogher and Main Street, Augher between 5pm on December 31 and 1am on New Year’s Day morning.

It is believed four males were involved and a quantity of cash and jewellery was stolen during the incidents at Crom Road, Lisnaskea, Station Road and Primrose Hill in Clogher. Attempted burglaries were carried out at Nuttfield Road, Brookeborough and Main Street in Augher.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, but it is believed all the incidents are linked.”

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at any of these locations, including any vehicles which raised concern, to contact Detectives at either Enniskillen or Cookstown on 101, quoting reference number 1206 31/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”