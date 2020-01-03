Downhill was under flood threat - 'damning' report

A RETROSPECTIVE planning application has revealed that for years Downhill village was under threat of inundation from a reservoir held back by a damaged dam.

According to an engineer's assessment, the structure holding back 13,000 cubic metres of water on the Downhill Estate was in urgent need of repair.

The reservoir was probably built over 200 years ago as a landscape feature by the Earl Bishop Fredrick Hervey, according to the report.

While the report submitted in 2015 says the risk to life was negligible, weaknesses in the 2.5m high dam holding back the waters are causing “urgent safety concerns.”

It was repaired in 2018 and a monitoring regime put in place. The Chronicle understands the level of the lake has since been reduced

The dam is on a river that runs down a forested valley for about 1km before passing through the village of Downhill

The report accompanies a planning application lodged with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last week by the Forest Service.

The scheme's aim was “to improve the safety of the structure and minimise the risk to the environment and population downstream,” according to attached documents.

The report says reservoir surveillance measures must be introduced and an emergency plan prepared.

Structural work included repair of eroded gullies in the earth embankment holding back the water, sealing of leaks and construction of an additional and larger spillway channel to allow safe discharge of water.

Trees and vegetation that compromised the safety of the embankment were also to be cleared.

The report lodged with planners concludes: “The proposed development will help resolve urgent safety concerns at Downhill Dam and bring the structure in line with current standards ad best practice.

“The scheme will improve the safety of those living within the downstream inundation area, including the village (of Downhill).”