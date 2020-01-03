Wallis to close shop in Fairhill Centre

BALLYMENA'S retail offering has once again been reduced as a popular fashion store in the Fairhill Centre is scheduled for closure.

Wallis, which is part of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group, has been a long term tenant in the Ballymena shopping centre.

It is understood that staff have been informed that the ship will close before the end of February. There are no plans to relocate elsewhere.

'Closing down' notices have already been put up in the windows and the shop is now in clearance sale mode.

Only two years ago, Arcadia closed their Evans and Miss Selfridge stores in Fairhill.