Man dies suddenly in Dungannon

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Friday 3 January 2020 14:37
POLICE are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a male whose body was found in a property on Castle Hill, Dungannon this morning, Friday 3rd of January.
There are no further details at this time.
