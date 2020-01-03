37-year-old man arrested after attempted murder of police officer in Kesh

A 37-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Kesh on Thursday.

The officer was at home when he was confronted at his front door by a masked man with a shotgun at about 2am.

Police said the officer had noticed movement outside his property and went to the front door to investigate.

The attacker reportedly pointed the gun at the officer but it failed to fire.

Police said "organised criminal elements may be responsible".

Detectives Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said: “The man was arrested in the Fermanagh area last night on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.



“We are keeping an open mind at this stage of our investigation, but I firmly believe that organised criminal elements were responsible for this reckless act. Those responsible targeted a local police officer serving the local community.



“We continue to appeal to the community to contact police with any information regarding either suspicious persons or vehicles present in the Rosscah/ Crevenish Road area at around 2am yesterday morning. No matter how small the detail may be, it may be crucial in our investigation so please contact 101 quoting reference number 126 02/01/20.



“Alternatively, if someone would like to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. This is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”