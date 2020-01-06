Closing date nears for nominations for Offaly Person of the Year Award 2019

THERE is just over one week for people to submit their nominations for the 2019 Offaly Person of the Year Award.

The closing date for receipt of nomination forms, as published below, is Friday week next, January 10.

The Offaly Person of the Year Award, now in its 32nd year, is co-ordinated by a sub committee of the Offaly Association (Dublin).

Offalians are also invited to submit their nominations for the Unsung Hero of Offaly, an honour which will also be presented at the Offaly Association’s gala dinner dance in the Bridge House Hotel on Saturday, March 28 next.

Nominations must be submitted to the organising committee Secretary Ger Scully, Convent View, Tullamore.

Speaking at last November’s launch, the newly elected Chairperson of the Offaly Association, Jennifer Guinan paid tribute to the award’s sponsor Coolderry native, Noel Tynan, proprietor of the Celt Lodge Hotel and Le Bon Crubeen restaurant in Talbot St, Dublin 1.

“The Offaly Person of the Year is a prestigious award and the only one of its kind in the county. It is an award that is presented to the winner who has been nominated by the people of the county. I would encourage everyone to use the nomination forms which will be in the local newspapers over the coming weeks to nominate who they think is deserving of the award and also who they think should be named the Unsung Hero of Offaly,”outlined Ms Guinan.