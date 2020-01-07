Building plan for 'unsightly' gap

AN unsightly gap in Portrush's historic Lansdowne Crescent could be plugged if plans for social housing development are approved.

The proposal for older people's accommodation was lodged with council planners last month.

Developers CBIN Ltd say they intend to restore the four-story terrace to its former glory and fill in ‘an unsightly vacant site.’

“The proposed design seeks to restore the missing section of Lansdowne Crescent through the careful integration of a new building by referencing the existing characteristics and key features evident in the neighbouring properties,” the firm states in a document accompanying the application.

