Fears over McDonald's on hotel's 'doorstep'

A COLERAINE hotel's future could be in jeopardy if civic planners approve a McDonald's drive-thru restaurant on its doorstep, it has been claimed.

Fears have been voiced over proposals for the town's second McDonald's outlet, just yards from the Lodge hotel's guest accommodation.

An application to build a single storey restaurant with car parking and a drive-thru near Asda on the town's Ring Road has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Among eight objections is a letter warning of the “adverse impact of the development proposal on the hotel.”

The Lodge's planning agent David Mounstephen said: “The Lodge Hotel, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is one of the top hotels on the Causeway Coast. The hotel is an important tourism asset and, with some 100 employees, making a significant contribution to the local economy.”

