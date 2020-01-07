Irish Senator slams proposal to close Bennet House in Portrush

AN IRISH Senator has criticised a proposal to close the Royal British Legion (RBL) 'Bennet House' facility in Portrush, currently out for consultation.

Describing the proposal as ‘outrageous’ and ‘a kick in the teeth for all,’ Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell, himself a British Army veteran, has written to Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney asking him to urge the RBL to reconsider.

The proposals, announced just before Christmas, have caused an outcry with up to 350 veterans and supporters attending a vigil outside Bennet House on Lansdowne Road on Saturday January 28.

