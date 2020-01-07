Police investigate Glenstall burglary - quad and power washer reported stolen

POLICE in Coleraine are investigating the report of a burglary at a property on the Glenstall Road in Ballymoney on Monday 6th January.



A red Honda 500 quad and a Karcher Power Washer were reported stolen sometime between 11am on Sunday 5th and 8am on Monday 6th January.



Detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Glenstall Road area at the time, or anyone who is offered these items for sale is suspicious circumstances, to contact them in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 268 06/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.