Transformation Operation commences in Killeigh this Sunday

Transformation Operation is starting in Killeigh on this Sunday, January 12. It consists of a six-week programme on Sunday mornings in :Killeigh National School. Registration is from 8am to 11am.

The programme is run in connection with the Edgewater Medical Clinic and organisers and participants are very fortunate to have Carina Haverty to deliver the programme. She is an expert in diet and exercise and has a fantastic track record. This weight-loss and exercise programme together with thre team of trained individuals will help participants to meet their goals.

On the first morning of registration there will be a full medical screening while body fat analysis will take place fortnightly. Private weigh-ins take place each week. There will be individual food plans and exercise plans over the six weeks as well as recipes, healthy tips and group exercise activities weekly.

The organisers are also delighted to have Jean Dunne (Offaly Sports Partnership) and Michelle Flynn on board to support the exercise programme.

The Killeigh Community Centre Development Association is running this event and they are thankful to Killeigh N.S. for the use of their facilities. They have excellent, safe, enclosed facilities available to use on site which are suitable for the whole family. They will have a supervised exercise area for children as-well as indoor and outdoor areas for individuals and families. This programme is completely individualised for every participant’s needs. All funds raised will go towards the ongoing Killeigh Community Centre development.

The programme is open to men, women and families and costs €100 per person or €200 per family (parents and children under 18).

At the end of this fantastic programme in 6sicweeks time there will be a fun 2k, 3k, 5k for all the family to enjoy. All proceeds of this walk/run at the end will be donated to the “The Community for James Saunders fundraiser”. James is a local teenager who was seriously injured in a car accident last year and organisers of the programme wish to support him and his family with his recovery.