Sinn Fein name new Newry & Armagh MLA

SINN Féin have selected Cllr Liz Kimmins to replace Megan Fearon as MLA for Newry & Armagh via co-option.

Speaking after being selected at a convention in Tí Chulainn this evening, she said, “I honoured to have been selected to replace Megan Fearon as MLA in Newry & Armagh, following her years of hard work and dedication as a representative in our constituency.

“This is a crucial time in politics on the island of Ireland, and our border constituency needs strong and committed representation to defend Newry & Armagh from the worst impacts of Brexit and five more years of Tory rule.



“Building on my work as a Councillor in Newry, Mourne and Down over many years, I hope to provide precisely this representation.

"I will continue to ensure rural areas receive the community policing they deserve, and Newry continues to develop through investment in world-class facilities.

"Newry & Armagh must be also be providing leadership on the broader issues facing our island and young people, not least of which is climate breakdown, inequality, and continued attacks on our public services from Westminster.

"I am eager to build upon Sinn Féin's proud record of delivery in Newry & Armagh, and in working closely with our dynamic team of public representatives in the area."