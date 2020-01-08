Vehicles set alight in Fintona

Police in the Omagh area are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were set on fire in Ashfield Gardens, Fintona in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 5).



Constable Holmes said: “It is believed that sometime between 3.30am and 5.20 am on Sunday morning, two vehicles in the area were set on fire and completely destroyed.



“Two owners are now left with no transport as a result of this incident.



“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police at Omagh on 101 quoting 398 of 05/01/20.”



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.