Ambitious plans for new town centre hotel and restaurant

OMAGH's High Street could boast a new boutique 16-room hotel, bespoke restaurant and whiskey bar if an ambitious plan by a local company comes to fruition, the Tyrone Constitution can exclusively reveal.

The former Provincial Bank premises - on 15 to 17 High Street - has been purchased by Ballymore Services, based in Gortrush Industrial Estate and its proprietor, Anthony Marley, says the transformative project could create up to 40 new jobs in the town.

Subject to obtaining planning permission, the proposal - which would cost between £1.5m and £2m - would bring the listed building, dated back to 1864 and vacant for decades, to life.

"We feel if we could restore this building and bring it back to life it would help enhance the town and hopefully create in the region of up to 40 jobs," said Mr Marley, whose business partner is Carrickmore man James McCallan, when contacted by the Tyrone Constitution.

If planning permission is granted, Mr Marley said work could commence on the project this calendar year with a view to opening by the end of 2021.

