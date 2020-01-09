Dojo and Women's Aid link up with tips to keep you safe

The dojo on the Woodside Road, has joined forces with fundraisers at the local Women’s Aid agency in Naomi House.

The new link up will offer a unique opportunity where women can come together to learn new self defence skills that will help protect them, and at the same time they will be contributing to a very worthy cause.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and here in Northern Ireland police respond to an incident of domestic abuse every 17 minutes.

Women’s Aid ABCLN do amazing work within our community and all proceeds from the event, happening this Saturday January 11, will be put to very good use.

The dojo works to instill discipline and respect in young people to grow up to be better adults, and it promotes healthy social interaction and relationships.

Last year the centre registered as one of Women’s Aid ‘Safe places’, when the team signed up to the White Ribbon charter.

As a community interest company, they are committed to giving back and felt it was a great opportunity to use their skills to the benefit of all women in their community.

Of course Self Defence is different to martial arts. This workshop will not require high levels of fitness or an athletic physique. Be assured that you will receive some effective tips & techniques that anyone will be able to pick up, to help keep you safe – and all in just 2 hours! (It’s also suitable for older teen girls.)

Senior Coach at the dojo, Toney has a packed resume spanning thirty years which, besides Martial Arts, includes Close Protection training and consultancy work for the Health & Social Services Board and the Northern Ireland Office.

He has worked with clinical psychologists and a variety of security professionals who specialise in criminology, giving him an insight into the mind of attackers. He is qualified to teach in the adult learning sector and has written various programmes for both the education and community sectors.

This, together with his years of supplying tailored Self Defence courses for Women's Groups and senior girls classes in schools, ensures that a wealth of experience and knowledge has gone into developing one of the most comprehensive systems for self protection you can find.

This intensive two hour workshop will give you a fantastic overview and some tips and techniques that really work - even in that short window of training time - along with a useful ebook of information.

There will be a follow up of a full six week Empower Self Defence programme for those who wish to expand their knowledge further. (Tickets for both these events are available on Eventbrite.)

Have you ever had to walk home alone in the dark or wait for a bus on a deserted street? Do you feel uncomfortable sometimes, even in a public setting, where someone is invading your space or creeping you out?

Have you young daughters who you constantly worry about in these days of spiking drinks and date rape? Then this is the workshop for you.