Harry wouldn't Potter around with this brew

LARKIN'S Brewing Company in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow is making some of the finest craft beer in Ireland which is interesting as they’ve only been selling beer since March 2018.

Being a relatively new brewery Larkin's is family owned and operated. Brothers Nick and Cillian had been toying with the idea of starting the business since 2008 and having now firmly planted their purpose-built brewery in Wicklow they are selling beer all across Ireland and some international destinations too.

Quite a few of the beer styles they make are centred around lagers of all different variations but recently they have been brewing pretty much anything at all.

As a result it’s quite hard to pin down where Larkin's stands with respect to their particular niche but to date I haven’t had a single bad beer from them which is a good sign. Far too many breweries are trying out new and wacky ideas for beers that just don’t work in my opinion and this week's beer for review is in danger of falling into that category too.

Quadditch is a quadruple style of Belgian dark ale. Traditionally quads are brewed to a very high strength and at 10.5% Quadditch ticks that box. I’m not too sure about the Harry Potter themed labelling, however, as an avid collector of first edition Harry Potter books, it did immediately catch my eye on the shelf amongst 40 or so other beers.

These days breweries have to do whatever they can to make their beer stand out and this definitely did the trick if you’ll pardon my muggle-pun.

The beer pours a darkish brown with very little foam head to speak of which is a bad start for me. I like decent carbonation and a beer with a head that lasts. The aroma is plum, fig, raisin, sweet and fuzzing. Not surprisingly, the beer is brewed with plums and it shows as the taste supports the sweet plum and dried fruit aromas but it’s all a little underwhelming and didn’t leave me spellbound.

Hagrid would not be impressed!

Craft beer reviewer Brendan Sewell is a Tullamore-based chef, award winning brewer and founder member of the Midlands Beer Club.