One casualty after chemical spillage in Omagh

PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to a chemical spillage incident at Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh today, Thursday.

Fire appliances from Omagh, Fintona and Newtownstewart Fire Stations attended the incident around 12 noon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used specialist equipment to absorb and remove the spill.

One casualty was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 2.08pm.