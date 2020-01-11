Training given to businesses to help make the borough more autism friendly

BUSINESSES across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area have undertaken training to develop their understanding and awareness of what they can do to support people with autism and their carers.

Last year the council agreed to become a more ‘autism friendly’ borough and, to that end, it is now putting plans in place to facilitate training programmes for all staff and review facilities and services with a focus on making these more autism friendly and accessible.

A free training session for local businesses delivered by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust was held in Portadown Town Hall recently, when participants received information on reasonable adjustments that can be made and received an ‘Autism Aware’ badge to display.

Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell said: “As a council we are committed to becoming a more autism friendly borough and to achieve this we all need to work together with our council facilities and services and our local businesses to support people with autism and their carers.

“While recognising this is a busy time of year, I’m thrilled with the response particularly from our local businesses who attended this free awareness training.

“We are delighted to work with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the trust for the work they have done in developing this awareness training.

“The council will continue to drive forward our commitment in 2020 to becoming a more autism friendly borough and I encourage all businesses to avail of these services.”

Denise Carroll, of Autism Services at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “We are delighted to have coproduced the Autism Awareness training for local businesses in partnership with our young people and families. We hope this training will go from strength to strength and we welcome the support of the ABC council in delivering this training to the borough.”

For more information on autism training and services email autism.services@southerntrust

.hscni.net