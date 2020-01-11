Attempted armed robbery at Armagh bank

DETECTIVES are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a bank in Armagh yesterday, Friday 10 January.

Ataround 4.45pm it was reported that two men, armed with a knife and a hammer, had entered the premises on Upper English Street while a third male remained by the door.

The would-be robbers attempted to take cash through the glass screens at the counter but were unable to do so. They fled empty-handed.

It's believed the males then made off in a dark coloured car, possibly an Astra.



Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1307 10/01/20.