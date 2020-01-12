Danny's on top of the world with charity effort

A FORMER teacher at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook has gone above and beyond to raise £4,500 for local charities.

Danny McSherry, who retired after teaching 30 years at the school and who was community vision co-ordinator for 15 years with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), took it upon himself the challenge of raising funds to make life better for others.

During Holy Week in April 2019 he climbed 15 peaks in the Mourne Mountains over five days hiking an average of 10 mile per day.

During the year he climbed Slieve Donard on five different occasions, supporting the Southern Area Hospice and Kids Cancer Fund (Lauren’s Adventures), along with other charities.

As well as hiking, Danny’s first love is tandem cycling with blind people. He developed a passion for this when working with RNIB.

He has tandem cycled in various countries across the world with cyclists who have sight loss or no sight. These trips have taken him to Majorca, Canada, Italy, Mexico and through out Ireland and UK over the years.

Recently he has taken part in the yearly 10 day Cycle Against Suicide in Ireland and on four occasions completed the Mizen to Malin challenge for different charities. This year he completed the Maynooth to Galway cycle in support of Vision Sport Ireland, the Ring of Kerry, the Wicklow 200 and the Great Dublin bike ride.

In 2018 a German film company produced a film of how the bicycle is used as a form of transport in Ireland and the two local tandem bike clubs from Newry and Dundalk were involved. For more information go to https://vimeo.com/342695277 - password: FWirITl

Danny and his club Tandeming Together have received various accolades from Disability Sport NI for their work in supporting people with visual and physical disabilities. The club loans out tandem bicycles to such people who wish to try it out before they buy on an on going basis. For more information contact 07720838681 or email; danny.mcsherry@hotmail.co.uk

Danny’s fundraising amounted to £4,500 and he wishes to thank everyone who supported him throughout the year taking sponsor cards, making donations from individuals and companies and others who so kindly gave via Facebook and other internet fundraising pages.

He is so grateful and proud of everyone for helping to make life better for others.

Charities who received funding included:

£1,000 - Kids Cancer Fund NI

£1,000 - Air Ambulance Ni

£500 - Avila Nursing Home (Patients Comfort Fund), Bessbrook

£500 - Southern Area Hospice Fund

£500 Head Injury Support Group, Newry