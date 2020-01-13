Storm Brendan Weather Alert from Offaly County Council

A meeting took place this morning of Offaly County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team to prepare for the possible impact of Storm Brendan. A status Orange weather warning is in in place for Offaly from Monday 13th January 3rd at 08.00am to Monday 13th January 03.00pm. This is subject to change and we ask people to check Met Eireann at https://www.met.ie/warnings/offaly for updates.

The main message as of now is to stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant during the period of the warning and watch out for fallen trees or other debris. Check out the https://www.rsa.ie/RSA/Road-Safety/Campaigns/Current-road-safety-campaigns/Severe-Weather-Advice/ for advice on driving in adverse weather conditions

The main contact number for emergencies is 0579346800 and our out of hours/emergency number is 1890 750 750