Council rejects beach parking plan

COUNCILLORS have rejected an opportunity to raise over £1m by introducing car park charges at coastal locations and hiking tariffs at town centre sites.

The proposals resulted from a borough-wide review of car park policy carried out at the request of elected members.

It recommended raising charges in Coleraine's two busiest car parks – a move supported by town-centre traders concerned that shoppers are squeezed out by workers parking all day.

The review also recommended charging at car parks in Portrush, Portstewart, Portballintrae, Ballintoy and Ballycastle.

When the vote came on Tuesday night, every party except the DUP backed a motion tabled by independent Councillor Padraig McShane rejecting what he described as “a tax” on council “inefficiencies and inadequacies.”



