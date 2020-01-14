Lord Maginnis brands Police hate crime investigation 'utter nonsense'

A FORMER MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, now member of the House of Lords has described a Metropolitan Police investigation into allegations he committed a hate crime as “utter nonsense”.

Lord Ken Maginnis is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police following the publication of an audio recording by the Huffington Post. A spokesperson for the force confirmed its “Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team is looking into an allegation of hate crime at the House of Commons made to them on Thursday, 9th January.”

The life peer originally denied referring to Scottish National Party MP Hannah Bardell as “queer”.

