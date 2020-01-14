Mixed fortunes for business premises

THERE are winners and losers after business premises in Coleraine were revalued to reflect April 2018 rental values.

Non-domestic rates bills from April 1 this year will be calculated using the new Reval2020 draft valuations published by Land and Property Services.

While some business owners in the town are celebrating reduced valuations, others dreading the arrival of their rates bills include the Lodge Hotel where the valuation has risen by more than 28%, from £132,500 to £170,000.

*Read the full reaction on the latest rates debacle inside this week's Chronicle.