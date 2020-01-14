Mixed fortunes for business premises

by Julie Magee

Reporter:

by Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE are winners and losers after business premises in Coleraine were revalued to reflect April 2018 rental values.

Non-domestic rates bills from April 1 this year will be calculated using the new Reval2020 draft valuations published by Land and Property Services.

While some business owners in the town are celebrating reduced valuations, others dreading the arrival of their rates bills include the Lodge Hotel where the valuation has risen by more than 28%, from £132,500 to £170,000.

*Read the full reaction on the latest rates debacle inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130