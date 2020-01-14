Valentine's Ball for Mountboluds ABII

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII), Mountbolus has announced details of the Valentine’s Ball, 2020.

The Ball, which has become a must on the social calendars of many, will take place on Saturday February 15 in the Tullamore Court Hotel. A black tie drinks reception will be available from 7pm, followed by dinner at 8pm.

Master of Ceremonies on the night is Colin Hughes with entertainment provided by Midnite Blue from Edenderry. Spot prizes will be on offer along with a prize for the Best Dressed Lady and the Gentleman with the most ‘funky’ bowtie and socks combo.

The Valentines ball raised in excess of €12,000 for the local ABII centre in Mountbolus. Guests were entertained for the night and the dancefloor was alive until the early hours of the morning.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite, through the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Facebook page or through the centre in Mountbolus. Tickets are also available through the Ball Committee of Bernadette Dunne, Rena Lyons, Melissa Brady, Sharon Daly, Martin Nunan, Clive Young, Patricia Nunan, Adam Smith, Alison O’Kelly & Kahlia Hart. Tickets €60 each or a table of 10

for €550.

If you or your business are interested in supporting the ball through table sponsorship, spot prizes or in any way please call Alison O’Kelly or Martin Nunan on 057 9354565 or email fundraising@abiireland.ie for further details.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines- ball-2020-tickets-82186854093?aff=ebdssbeac