Consequences of Australia’s bushfires leaves Northern Ireland expats ‘devastated’

Ballycastle's Shane Jennings, Ballymoney's Alistair Irwin and Bushmills woman Diane Rodgers tell their stories

Consequences of Australia’s bushfires leaves Northern Ireland expats ‘devastated’
Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

AS the world watches on with horror at the national bushfire crisis in Australia that shows no sign of letting up, The Chronicle has spoken to three locals who are currently living Down Under.

The fires have been raging since September and have claimed the lives of 27 people, destroyed over 2,000 homes and killed around 1.25 billion animals.

This includes thousands of koalas and other iconic species such as kangaroos, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters burnt alive, and many thousands more injured and homeless.

*For the full stories of Ballycastle man Shane Jennings, a former footballer for Linfield and Coleraine, living in Sydney; Ballymoney man Alistair Irwin, who lived in Perth for four years, before moving to Sydney; and Bushmills woman Diane Rodgers, living in Adelaide see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130