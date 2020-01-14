Health workers union confirms more strike dates

Health workers union confirms more strike dates
Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

MORE strikes involving Northern Ireland's health workers have been announced.

The GMB union has confirmed the dates their members will will take industrial action.

Members will strike on January 24 from 12.01am through to 8pm, followed by continuous action short of strike from January 25.

In a ballot for industrial action, more than 92% voted to strike action and action short of strike action.

Jim Donley, GMB Organiser, said, “It’s with a heavy heart our members go on strike – but they are angry about they way they have been treated.

“It’s now time for the politicians to deliver on their promises.

“They must step up to the plate to end the unfairness in pay and staff shortages across all disciplines.”

