Tesco use shopping trolley barricade to block Castle Street exit after storm Brendan tilts huge sign

TESCO Ballymoney are waiting on a crane to come and remove the huge sign at the Castle Street exit to their store after storm Brendan undermined the foundations, giving it a precarious looking tilt.

The store currently have two shopping trolley barricades in place blocking people leaving by that Castle Street exit.

There is also a member of staff diverting people to the Castlecroft exit, with The Chronicle understanding that they are waiting on a crane to come, so the sign which is around 4m high, can be taken down.

The foundations of the sign look visibly disturbed and broken up.

Thankfully the tilt is inward towards the wall of an adjacent property, not outward towards the busy street.

But take care folks.