Man dies at Tandragee Recreation Centre
A MAN is believed to have died this evening at Tandragee Recreation Centre.

It is understood that the man, who was a customer, collapsed at around 6pm.

Those who were turning up for classes at the time were turned away as centre staff attempted bravely to revive the man.

Emergency services also attended the scene.

Meanwhile, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have confirmed that the facility will remain closed on Thursday, January 16.

