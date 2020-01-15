Roscrea traders report healthy Christmas business

ROSCREA’S traders reported healthy sales over the busy pre-Christmas shopping period, which was aided by good weather and the popularity of the ‘Shop Local’ message.

Being one of the country’s oldest market towns, Roscrea reflected the picture nationally and is a good barometer of how the rural recovery is progressing, reporting healthy sales and an optimistic outlook for 2020.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, Roscrea Chamber of Commerce said traders in the town were pleased with good footfall and turnover and that the post-Chistmas sales saw plenty of people come to Roscrea seeking and finding bargains.

“Christmas remains crucial for retailers, with many doing over 30% of their annual trade over the six-week period,” Michael Madden, Chamber Secretary said.

“Black Friday fell nearly a week later this year, with some of the bounce from it carrying through into December. Retailers have reported strong trading over the recent fortnight, making up for a slower start in some categories,” Mr. Madden said.

“The spending power is there in the economy, but retailers are having to compete aggressively to attract consumers to their offering and with Christmas falling mid-week there was a longer lead in period, with most people going on holidays the week-end before Christmas.

“The Chamber and local businesses acknowledge and appreciate the support of the public at this time and throughout 2020,” the Chamber Secretary said