'Dream come true' for Suzanna as she lifts top national award

A MARKETHILL woman has scooped national recognition at the 20th Construction Marketing Awards held in London

Suzanna Hall has been named as the ‘Young Marketer of the Year’.

The UK CMA’s are highly regarded as a measure of excellence in construction marketing and are supported by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Construction Industry Group (CIM).

Suzanna is the owner and founder of Marketing Agency - If Consulting & Marketing.

She established the business four years ago, aged just 25, and now works with some of the leading construction and engineering companies in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about her success in London, Suzanna said: “I am honoured to be recognised at this level and win such a prestigious award against huge competition. In my category there was a PLC so to be able to compete at this level is a dream come true.”

Suzanna was the only person from Northern Ireland to make the shortlist in what the judges described as “the largest and toughest set of entries” they have ever seen.

The judges were all industry experts in the construction field.

In summing up why the Markethill woman emerged as a winner in her category, they said: “Suzanna has delivered fantastic results through consistent innovation and drive, helping bring recognition and business to her clients. Her passion, determination and a genuine love for the industry has helped her drive peak performance.”

Suzanna, meanwhile, fully agrees with their observations.

She added: “I really love the industry. Construction is moving at such a rate it is really exciting to be right at the heart of such a fast-paced industry.

“It is great to be part of each of my clients’ journeys and see them succeed and grow.”