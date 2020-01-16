Randal Community Shedders ring in the new year as they gear up for a busy 2020

THE members of Randal Community Shed have welcomed in the New Year in style and are looking forward to pursuing their objectives as they hold their first meeting of 2020 today (Tuesday).

Officially running just under a year, the Shed has progressed in leaps and bounds in short space of time thanks to its dedicated core of members.

Welcoming all new interested shedders, a spokesman for the group said: “We want to wish everyone a very happy and healthy new year from all the Randal Shedder folks.

“Health and combating loneliness and isolation in our local community is one of our main objectives, as well as becoming a social enterprise.

“Everyone in the locality is welcome to get involved and we would be delighted to welcome any and all new faces to our premises at 104 Main Street in the town.

“Just follow the sign down the entry.

“Our normal opening days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when we run from 10am-1pm.

“Please let all your friends and neighbours know about us and feel free to pop in.”